World Badminton Championships: Kidambi Srikanth Off to an Impressive Start, Beats Sergey Sirant 21-13, 21-12

New Delhi: Eighth-ranked Kidambi Srikanth got off to an impressive start at the World Badminton Championships after defeating unseeded Russian Sergey Sirant.

The Russian proved no contest for the highest-ranked Indian male badminton player as he won the first-round match 21-13, 21-12 to advance to next round. The match lasted for around 28 minutes as Srikanth, one of the favourites to win the title, showed his prowess.

In the opening game, Srikanth dominated straightaway to take a healthy lead. He kept dominating the proceedings, making it tough for the Russian to bounce back. The Indian shuttler eventually won the first game 21-13.

The second game was no different as the Indian looked in good touch. Though initially the score was tied at 2-2, Srikanth soon took an unassailable lead.

The lead kept swelling, and Srikanth sealed the game 21-12 and thus his first match at the Championships as well. Srikanth will now take on France’s Lucas Corvee tomorrow (August 22).