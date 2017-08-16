World Badminton Championships 2017: Young guns Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty carry doubles hope

Glasgow is about to host the 2017 World Badminton Championships " one of badminton's premier tournaments " in a few days and expectations will be sky high on India's largest contingent. The Indian singles shuttlers are expected to receive a rousing reception, though the doubles contingent might not garner a similar response. However, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are eager to make their presence felt after establishing themselves as one of the prospects to watch out for following a series of successful tournaments in the junior circuit.

For a doubles pair who was ranked outside the top 200 in mid-2016, making it to the World Championships was just unthinkable.

"A year back, we wouldn't have imagined that we would play at the World Championships. At this time in August 2016, we were ranked around 300 or something. But being ranked as high as 35 now, it is certainly a big boost for us. By the end of the year, we would want to break into the top-30," Shetty told Firstpost.

The duo have upped their game since November last year, winning back-to-back titles in Bangladesh, India and Mauritius, while their biggest win came in 2017, when they clinched the Vietnam Open international challenge. Not to forget, they played a crucial role in India's Sudirman Cup campaign earlier this year, where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals.

They announced themselves following their win on home soil in the 2016 Tata Open India International Challenge and since then they have been taking baby steps to get into the reckoning. "December 2016 and January 2017 was a very good period for me and Chirag (Shetty). In India, we won two tournaments and one in Bangladesh. We got a lot of confidence from our performances," said Rankireddy.

Despite their good run, which saw them toppling former Olympic and world champion Markis Kido and his partner Hendra Gunawan en route to the title in Vietnam, Rankireddy and Shetty struggled to maintain their form in the tournaments thereafter. But the latter feels that the missing element is consistency and it will come with experience at major events.

"I think me and Satwik (Rankireddy) have a game at par with the international level. The only thing we lack is consistency. We have played good matches against the top shuttlers but we lack the mastery of playing well in crucial moments. I believe that will come with experience. We have to play more tournaments to get there," said Shetty.

"It's just a matter of time. The more we play tournaments, the more we learn. The attack we have is one of the best in the world. The only important thing is now to defend and convert it into an attack," added the 20-year-old.

While Shetty expressed his desire to be consistent, his partner Rankireddy says there won't be much pressure in Glasgow. "We don't have any pressure since it's our first big tournament, we are young, full of confidence and raring to go," said 17-year-old Rankireddy.

Satwik Chirag 2 More

>Tan Kim Her's best bet

Just a few weeks ago, Rankireddy and Shetty became India's number one men's doubles pair in the BWF rankings, surpassing veteran shuttlers Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy. As young shuttlers, it would be ideal for them to concentrate more on the game and better their results rather than prioritising their rankings for sponsorship deals. So Rankireddy and Shetty have decided to strike a balance between their on-court and off-court endeavours.

But do the rankings matter to them, and if they do, how much importance do the two young shuttlers put on them?

"It's like a rat race," Shetty laughs before adding,"At the start it does, but now what matters most is performing. Our main competition is to break into the world top 10 and not amongst the Indians. If we don't think much about the rankings, it'll be better. On the other hand, rankings are good. For financial aspects they are important."

Read More