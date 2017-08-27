World Badminton Championships 2017: When and where to watch PV Sindhu's final, coverage on TV and live streaming

PV Sindhu faces Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final. Here's all you need to know about watching her match live.

India's PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the women's singles at the world championships after knocking out China's Chen Yufei in Glasgow on Saturday.

In the last of the semi-finals, the Olympic silver medallist beat the week's giant killer 21-13, 21-10.

Chen, the world junior champion, had ousted the top seed, Akane Yumaguchi, and the 2013 champion, Ratchanok Intanon, on her way to the last four. But now she will have to settle for the bronze medal.

Sindhu will be hoping to one better than her compatriot, Saina Nehwal, who won the silver medal in 2015.

Okuhara staged a great fightback from one game down to make it to the final day. She defeated Nehwal, 12-21, 21-17, 21-10, getting stronger as the match went on.

Sindhu leads the head-to-head record against Okuhara 1-0.

Here's all you need to know about watching the women's singles final live:

>When and where will the World Badminton Championships 2017 final be played?

The final will be played in Glasgow, Scotland on 27 August.

>How do I watch the World Badminton Championships final live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the final day's matches will start at 5 pm IST. Sindhu's match is second on the main court and will start after 6 pm approximately. > Where can I follow the final online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar and on World Badminton Federation's official YouTube channel.

With inputs from AFP View More