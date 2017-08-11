World Badminton Championships 2017: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal's chances boosted by Tai Tzu Ying's withdrawal

Sindhu, who was a bronze medalist at the 2013 and 2014 championships, gets the fourth seeding, for a potential semi-final meeting with Yamaguchi in the other half.

For a badminton aficionado, this is the ultimate conundrum " Taiwan's world No 1, Tai Tzu Ying withdrawing from the upcoming World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, so that she can compete for the women's singles title at the World University Games (Universiade), being held in her hometown, Taipei City. The world meet is from August 21 to 27, while the Universiade runs from August 19 to 30.

"The Universiade is being held in my country for the first time. If I miss this, I will not get a chance to play in it anymore," the third-year student of the National University of Taipei is understood to have told the world press. "I won't regret skipping the world meet as it is held every year."

Certainly, we can twist the old adage to read "One woman's poison is another woman's meat"! The news could hardly be better for all her rivals, as Tai has enjoyed over the past ten months the kind of superiority that is almost unprecedented in the annals of the shuttle sport. In the six-month period between December 2016 and May 2017, she won six Super Series tournament titles, and remained undefeated in 30 matches, totally dominating every other female player on the world circuit.

The strokeful Tai's 32-match unbeaten streak finally came to an end most unexpectedly, when she produced an error-strewn performance against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier in mid-June. Yet, once the aura of invincibility was shattered, Tai was also brought down in the semi-finals of the Australian Open Super Series by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

Despite her two recent defeats, the 22-year-old Taiwanese star continues to sit on a massive lead of over 16,000 points over the player ranked second on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ladder. Tai's current tally of 94,409 points puts her completely out of the reach of the chasing pack, consisting of Yamaguchi (78,199), South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun (77,735), Spain's reigning world and Olympic champion, Carolina Marin (77,687) and India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (76,946).

The absence of the world No 1 has resulted in Yamaguchi's elevation to the top spot in the women's singles seedings, with Sung occupying the second spot, and placement at the bottom of the 64-player draw.

The two-time world champion Marin, who emulated Chen Long's feat of winning the men's crown in 2014 and 2015 (as also the Olympic gold medal at Rio last year), is seeded No 3, and heads for a semi-final clash with Sung in the bottom half of the draw. Sindhu, who was a bronze medalist at the 2013 and 2014 championships, gets the fourth seeding, for a potential semi-final meeting with Yamaguchi in the other half.

Since there are exactly 48 players who qualified for the women's singles, every one of the 16 seeded players opens her campaign with a bye. The 22 year old Sindhu's second round opponent will be the winner of the first-round tie between South Korea's 21-year-old Kim Hyo Min, ranked 42nd in the world, and Egypt's 29 year old Hadia Hosny, who sits on the 81st rung of the ladder, and whose highest rank has been 79.

In all probability, it will be the Korean who should come through her opening test, and take on the rangy Indian against whom she trails 1-3 in four career meetings. Sindhu won their first three encounters comfortably in straight games, but was beaten in their most recent meeting " at the Australian Open in June last year. The Hyderabadi cannot afford to take things lightly against the hardworking Kim, whose highest world ranking has been 24, achieved in November 2015.

In the event of a victory over Kim, Sindhu will progress to a pre-quarter-final clash with the 13th seed, Cheung Ngan Yi, the 24 year old world No 17 from Hong Kong, whom the gangling Indian has beaten on all three occasions that they have encountered each other in the past. The most likely quarter-final opponent for Sindhu, should she get there, is the No 5 seed, and China's current top player, Sun Yu.

And what of Saina Nehwal, until recently considered India's flag-bearer, and a consistent performer in the world championships? After four consecutive quarter-final appearances between 2010 and 2014, when she just could not cross that last-eight stage hurdle to earn herself a medal, Saina powered into the final at Jakarta in 2015, only to lose to a red-hot Marin, and be compelled to rest content with the silver.

