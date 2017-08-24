World Badminton Championships 2017: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and other Indians in action on Day 4

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth are in action on Day four along with 2015 World Badminton Championships runner-up Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth.

On Thursday, five Indians will be in action in the singles and one pair in the mixed doubles. Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, Olympic 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and Kidambi Srikanth all advanced to the third round. Here's a look at their opponents and their scheduled matches.

>Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen

>Head-to-head record: First meeting

Srikanth is the first Indian in action on Thursday when he faces 14th seed Antonsen of Denmark on Court Three. The match is the third one scheduled on that court, with a mixed doubles and women's doubles match preceding the eight-seed Indian's duel. The match is expected to start approximately at 5 pm IST.

>Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto

>Head-to-head record: First meeting

Alongside Srikanth at 5 pm IST, India's mixed doubles pairing of Chopra and Sikki will take on the Indonesian pair of Jordan and Susanto. The duo will be in action on Court Two.

>PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi

>Head-to-head record: Sindhu 3-0 Cheung

The fourth match on Court Four features India's Sindhu where she will be up against Hong Kong's Cheung. The match is expected to start approximately at 6.30 pm IST.

>Ajay Jayaram vs Chen Long

>Head-to-head record: Jayaram 0-5 Chen

Match six on court two will see 13th seed Jayaram taking on current Olympic and world champion Chen. It will be the last match of the morning session on Court Two and will start approximately at 6.30 pm IST.

>B Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien Chen

>Head-to-head record: Praneeth 0-2 Chou

While Jayaram and Long duel on Court Two, Praneeth will go up against sixth seed Chou of Chinese Taipei. The match is the last one to be played in the morning session on Court Three and will start approximately at 6.30 pm IST.

>Saina Nehwal vs Sung Ji Hyun

>Head-to-head record: Saina 7-2 Hyun

Last in action among the Indian shuttlers is Saina. The 2015 runner up faces second seed Sung of Korea. The match will be played on Court One and will be the second match to be played in the evening session. The match will start approximately at 9 pm IST. View More