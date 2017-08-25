World Badminton Championships 2017: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in action on Day 5

India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Thursday. The three players are the only Indians left in the singles draw after B Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost in the pre-quarterfinals.

India will be assured of a medal if any of the three shuttlers left in the singles draw win their quarter-final matches.

Here's a look at when the Indians will be action on Day 5.

>Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho

>Head-to-head record: Srikanth trails 1-3

In the men's singles, eighth seed Srikanth registered a 21-14, 21-18 win over Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen.

The next opponent for Srikanth will be South Korean top seed Son, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13. Srikanth's match is first on Court One and will start at 2.30 pm IST.

>PV Sindhu vs Sun Yu

>Head-to-head record: Sindhu leads 2-1

Sindhu, a double World Championships bronze medallist, earned a hard-fought win over Hong Kong 13th seed Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in an hour and 27 minutes on Thursday.

In the next round, Sindhu will face Chinese fifth seed Sun Yu, who got past Spanish 15th seed Beatriz Corrales 21-16, 21-19. Sindhu's match is fourth on Court One and will start at approximately 6 pm IST.

>Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour

>Head-to-head record: First meeting

Saina, seeded 12th, registered a morale-boosting 21-19, 21-15 win over South Korean second seed Sung ji Hyun to reach her seventh straight quarter-final at the World Badminton Championships.

She plays Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the next round on Friday. Saina's match is the eighth one on Court One and will only start after approximately 10 pm IST.

All three matches featuring the Indians will be televised on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. You can also stream the matches online on Hotstar and on World Badminton Federation's official YouTube channel. View More