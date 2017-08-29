World Badminton Championships 2017: Nozomi Okuhara's mental strength reflects Japan's resurgence in sport

Ever since 1981, when the Chinese were welcomed back into the folds of the BWF (Badminton World Federation, then International Badminton Federation), the shuttlers from the world's most populous nation have comprehensively dominated world badminton, often sweeping all five titles at stake in the World Badminton Championships that were launched in 1977.

In their very first participation in the then triennial Worlds at Copenhagen in 1983, the Chinese women were supreme, winning two golds, a silver and two bronze medals out of the eight that were at stake in the women's singles and doubles.

Gradually, the Chinese men climbed on to the winners' bandwagon. At the 1987 Worlds on home soil in Beijing, they bagged four of the five gold medals. At Paris in 2010, they created history by sweeping all five titles " Chen Jin in the men's singles, Wang Lin in the women's singles, Cai Yun-Fu Haifeng in the men's doubles, Du Jing-Yu Yang in the women's doubles, and Zheng Bo-Ma Jin in the mixed.

This was bang in the middle of the Lin Dan era that had started at Madrid in 2006, and continued till 2014, when Chen Long took over the mantle of the world's best male singles player. In fact, the last time that a non-Chinese player bagged the men's singles title at a World Championship, it was back in 2005 at Anaheim, when Indonesia's 'backhand king' Taufik Hidayat bagged the title at Super Dan's expense in a rip-roaring final.

The results of the 2017 Worlds at Glasgow have created a furore in the badminton world. It was the first time since 1993 that China have gone home without a gold in either of the two singles. That happened in Birmingham during the golden era of Indonesian badminton, when Joko Suprianto and Susi Susanti bagged the two stellar individual crowns.

In Glasgow, it was the turn of Denmark's towering Viktor Axelsen, who has hero-worshipped Lin Dan since his childhood days, to turn the tables on his idol, and consign the Chinese legend to only a second World Championship silver medal behind five golds between 2006 and 2013.

Lin would probably have won six golds in a row during this period (the World Championships are not held in an Olympic year), had he not sat out the 2010 edition as a result of injury. Chen Jin, who had been runner-up to Lin at Hyderabad the previous year, won the title in Paris, to help extend China's hegemony in the prestigious event.

The Chinese domination in the women's singles, however, had ended after the 2011 edition of the Worlds in London, when Wang Yihan had taken home the glittering yellow metal. When the Worlds resumed after the 2012 London Olympics, the women's title went to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in 2013, and to Spain's Carolina Marin in the following two years.

In both the 2013 and 2014 editions, the redoubtable Li Xuerui had to rest content with the silver.

This time, it was Japan's diminutive dynamo, Nozomi Okuhara and India's willowy PV Sindhu, who prevented China from having a representative in the women's singles final. Sindhu handed the hugely talented reigning junior world champion Chen Yufei a comprehensive thrashing which might well have left scars on the Chinese youngster's psyche.

As has been extensively documented, Okuhara edged Sindhu in a rip-roaring 110-minute final that is being talked of as one of the greatest women's matches of all time. The results of the two singles events caused the Chinese to leave Glasgow without a gold in the stellar events, and they eventually ended the competition with seven medals " two gold, two silver and three bronze " out of a maximum possible 20 medals in the five disciplines.

Even as Chinese fortunes dipped, there was a major resurgence in the fortunes of Japan, which was a badminton powerhouse in the 1970s. The Japanese tally this time was four medals " one gold, one silver and two bronze " and it was a big improvement from the three bronze medals they had won at Jakarta in the 2015 edition of the Worlds.

Indonesia ended in third place in the medals tally with a gold and a silver, and Denmark scooped a gold and a bronze, while India produced its best performance ever, with a silver and a bronze, both in the women's singles.

Other nations to have received an honourable mention on the medals table were South Korea, England and Hong Kong, with a bronze medal apiece.

