World Badminton Championships 2017 Live Streaming: Here’s How and Where to Watch The Tournament

The World Badminton Championships begins on Monday and all eyes will be on the Indian shuttlers led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

Duration

The Championships will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from 21 to 27 August.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. It will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Preview

Sindhu, seeded fourth, will be one of the favourites in the women’s singles and the 22-year-old’s big tournament temperament will help her handle the pressure.

The double World Championships bronze medallist has continued her impressive display even after the Rio Games 2016. She has won the 2016 China Open and 2017 India Open in style.

Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, Olympic and double defending champion Carolina Marin of Spain and South Korean Sung ji Hyun have been seeded above Sindhu and the Indian will have to step up her game in the tournament where India has never won a gold medal.

Saina, who had claimed the only silver for India at the World Championships in 2015, underwent right knee surgery after a devastating outing at the Rio Olympic and since then she has not been able to regain her strength fully.

However, the performances of India’s men’s singles shuttlers have been impressive this season. Srikanth, who nursed an ankle injury after Rio, is brimming with confidence after two Superseries titles in Indonesia and Australia and a final appearance in Singapore Open.

Eight-seeded Srikanth will open his campaign against Russia’s Sergey Sirant on Monday.

B Sai Praneeth, who defeated Srikanth in Singapore for his maiden Superseries title, will be another interesting prospect. The 15th seed will face Hong Kong’s Wei Nan in the first round.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram, and Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil are India’s representatives in the women’s doubles category.

With inputs from agencies.