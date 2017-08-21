World Badminton Championships 2017: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin start as favourites

World badminton's flagship event begins on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

The World Championships, probably the second most important badminton event after the Olympics, is also one that offers the second-highest ranking points.

In Glasgow, India are competing with the largest contingent ever sent from the country. With a heady mix of experience, talent and big-match performers, the 21-member squad will look to return with a big haul.

Since the 2011 World Championships, India have always managed to win a medal at the global event and with the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram in the squad, India can harbour big hopes.

While India have had a golden 2017 with victories in Superseries and Grand Prix Gold events, it is up to the big guns and the enthusiastic new athletes to prove their worth and make the nation proud.

Here's a look at what's in store for the Indian shuttlers and some other big names at the World Badminton Championships 2017:

>Men's singles

With 12 Indians in the top 100, the men's singles division has seen a major upswing in the past couple of years. Meanwhile, the sport has seen a total domination by the Chinese shuttlers over the years and five-time world champion Lin Dan would look to make it six this year. The last medal won by an Indian man at the World Championships was the bronze medal clinched by Prakash Padukone in 1983.

>Kidambi Srikanth: The Indonesia Open Superseries Premier and Australian Open Superseries champion will kick-start his campaign against Russia's Sergey Sirant. While he hasn't gone past the third round in previous attempts, his performance this year has been the story in the sport and he would like to extend his 10-match winning streak further into the Championships.

>Ajay Jayaram: While he faces one of the toughest draws in the Championships, the 29-year-old will look for some consistency in a season that has been nothing but a roller-coaster of a ride. He will square off against world number 114 Luka Wraber and looks at a prospective third round meeting against China's Chen Long, against whom Jayaram hasn't yet won. The next big challenge would be in the quarter-final where he might face Malaysia's Chen Long who is looking to win his maiden world title.

>B Sai Praneeth: For a player who tasted success at a Superseries for the first time in April 2017, qualification for the World Championships will come as a major shot-in-the-arm for Praneeth who is known for his giant-slaying abilities. The 15th seed will be up against Hong Kong veteran Wei Nan in the first round and a win against the wild card entrant will see him face Indonesia's Anthony Sinsuka Ginting in the second round with a probable third round meeting with the sixth-seeded Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei.

>Sameer Verma: Winner of the 2017 Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold event had a torrid season thereafter. For Sameer, qualification for the World Championships was the last thing in his mind as he was just recuperating from a shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the year. The exclusion of some Chinese Taipei players opened the door for Sameer who was handed a 'lucky' direct entry. Having made the cut, Sameer is focused on making the opportunity count. He will face veteran Spanish shuttler Pablo Abian in the first round and a win will pit him against England's Rajiv Ouseph in the next.

>Viktor Axelsen : The 23-year-old Olympic bronze medallist believes the World Championships is basically an open category and it is up to the best player on a particular day to win the event. Axelsen, who has been having problems with a foot injury, is looking to gain full fitness and compete in the tournament with the sole aim of winning the world title and fulfilling his childhood dream. Axelsen who will face world number 55 Takuma Ueda from Japan in the first round considers the 'big three' (Lin Dan, Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei) and Srikanth as the players who can put paid to his dreams.

>Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei: While the Chinese legend has got nothing to prove to anyone, having won everything there is in badminton, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei would like to add one of the only titles missing in his career. Lin is chasing an unprecedented sixth world title and will face local shuttler Kieran Merrilees in the first round while Lee faces Frenchman Brice Leverdez. With the famed Lee-Lin rivalry seemingly on its last leg, it will be worthwhile to see the legends of the sport trying to battle it out against the young guns who are trying to get their share of glory at the World Championships.

