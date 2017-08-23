World Badminton Championships 2017, Day 3 preview: Saina Nehwal eyes winning start; Sameer Verma faces new opponent

All four Indians in the men's singles event will be seen in action on Wednesday. Following are a few interesting pointers to keep in mind ahead of the third day of the tournament:
>Men's singles (current world rankings in bracket):
>B Sai Praneeth (19) v Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (26)
First match on Court 3; Session starts at 11 am
- Praneeth lost to Ginting at the 2016 Thomas Cup in three games.
- At the Singapore Open, this year, Ginting lost to Srikanth in the semi-finals, and Srikanth lost to Praneeth in the finals at Singapore.
- Ginting reached semis at Thailand Masters and Malaysia Masters this year.
- Ginting also reached the semis of Swiss Open where he lost to eventual winner Lin Dan.
- It has been a great season for Praneeth. He was the runner-up to Sameer Verma at Syed Modi International Grand Prix.
- Praneeth won the Singapore Open and Thailand Open events.
- Praneeth lost to eventual winner Srikanth in quarters at Australian Open.
>Kidambi Srikanth (8) v Lucas Corvee (63)
Fourth match on Court 1; Session begins 11 am local time
- Srikanth won their only previous clash at the Swiss Open in 2015 en route to winning the title.
- Srikanth has a best career ranking of third in 2015, while Corvee's best has been 53 in January 2017.
- Corvee has a huge height advantage over Srikanth as he stands at 190 centimetres, with the latter at 178 centimetres.
- Srikanth has four Super Series wins, two of them this season, and three Grand Prix wins and a run of three Super series finals in a row.
- Corvee beat Sourabh Verma in Belgian International Series last year.
- Corvee won the French Nationals in 2016, bringing to an end the reign of Brice Leverdez's run of eight titles. He went on to retain it this year.
>Rajeev Ouseph (20) v Sameer Verma (29)
Ninth match on Court 1; will not start before 3 pm local time
- Ouseph and Verma are meeting for the first time.
- Ouseph, ranked 20th, experienced major success in 2017 when he won the the European Championships.
- At the Australian Open, Ouseph scalped Prannoy in the first round, before losing to Tian Houwei.
- Ouseph's best career ranking was 10th in 2016.
- Verma, ranked 29th, won the Syed Modi Grand Prix this year and was runner-up at Hong Kong Open last year.
- At 2017 US Open Verma lost to Parupalli Kashyap, who then went on to lose to HS Prannoy in the final.
>Mark Caljouw (51) v Ajay Jayaram (17)
Match number 10 on Court 5; Not before 4 pm local time
- The only clash between the two players, in 2015 at Dutch Open, was won by Jayaram, who had won the previous edition of the event as well.
- Jayaram was also the runner-up at the Dutch Open 2016.
- The Indian shuttler reached the semis of US Open in 2016
- In 2015, Jayaram reached final of the Korean Super Series, losing to Chen Long.
- Caljouw won the Orleans International in France earlier in 2017.
- The Frenchman lost to Viktor Axelsen in quarters at the 2017 European Championships.
>Women's Singles
>Saina Nehwal (16) v Sabrina Jaquet (36)
First match on Court 3; Session begins at 11 am
- Nehwal is former World No 1, which she attained in 2015.
- The Hyderabadi shuttler also won bronze in the 2012 London Olympics and silver in the World Championships in 2015.
- Coached formerly by Pullela Gopichand, and now by Vimal Kumar, Nehwal has more than 20 international titles, including 10 Super Series'.
- She has won the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian Award, besides the top two sporting awards " Arjuna and Khel Ratna.
- Sabrina won the Swiss International in 2016.
- Sabrina reached the semis of 2017 European Championships.
>Tanvi Lad (93) v Sung Ji Hyun (3)
Fifth match on Court 2; Not before 1 pm
- Sung has won all three previous meetings against Lad, the latest being recorded in the 2017 Asia Mixed Team championships.
- Sung won the 2016 Korea Masters and was finalist at the Korea Open.
- Sung was also the finalist at the 2017 Indonesia Open.
- The Korean bowed out in the semis in the 2016 editions of the China Open and French Open.
- Sung reached the final of Dubai Series World Super Series final, losing to Tai Tzu Ying.
- Tanvi won the 2013 Bahrain International Challenge and was runner-up in 2012. She also reached final of Swiss Challenge in 2013.
>Kirsty Gilmour (27) v Rituparna Das (46)
10th match on Court 1; Not before 3 pm
- Rituparna had a good year in 2016, winning two international series events in Poland and Sats International in India.
- Rituparna also reached semis of Prague Open and Bangladesh International Challenge in 2016.
- Kirsty, the tournament's seventh seed and the local star, won the Austrian Open and Orleans Open in France earlier in 2017.
- Kirsty also reached the final of the European Championships before losing to Carolina Marin.
- She also has reached the last four stage of the US Open.
>PV Sindhu (5) v Cheung Ngan Yi (17)
Match on Thursday, Aug 24, 2017.
- Sindhu is fourth seed, while Chueng is 13th in the ongoing tournament.
- Sindhu has won all three previous meetings, the latest being Hong Kong Open 2016.
- Sindhu won the Syed Modi International and India Open earlier this year.
- Sindhu also won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, losing to Marin in the final.
- Sindhu won 2013 and 2014 World Championships bronze medal.
- Coached by Gopichand, Sindhu has won two Super Series' (2016 China Open and 2017 India Open) and five Grand Prix Gold titles among other accolades.
- Sindhu has won both Arjuna Award (2013) and Khel Ratna (2016)
- Cheung reached semis of 2016 Hong Kong Open and 2016 Macau Open
- The Hong Kong shuttler also won the 2015 Austrian Open. View More