World Badminton Championships 2017: Chinese top seeds Li Junhui, Liu Yuchen ousted in second round

Chinese top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen suffered a shock exit in the second round of the men's doubles at the World Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday.

After a bye in the first round, the pair met their match in new Indonesian pairing Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro, who made a comeback to win 19-21, 21-18, 21-18.

"They were faster than us today," reflected Liu.

"And they did better in the long rallies."

Li said he and his partner would draw on the experience for next time.

"We were unlucky to lose," said Li.

"All three games were very close But this has been a good experience and we must just work harder and harder."

Ahsan and Saputro have been together for just a year since teaming up after the Rio Olympics.

"We are very happy," said Ahsan.

"We are very happy," said Ahsan.

"We were confident we could beat the world number ones."