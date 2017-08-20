World Badminton Championships 2017: China rely on Sun Yu, He Bingjiao to renew women's singles domination

China's Sun Yu, He Bingjiao, and Chen Yufei have an opportunity to smash away the talk of the sudden downfall and rejuvenate the Chinese domination in the sport.

It's the 2012 London Olympics, we have reached the summit clash and China have a chance to win gold in each of the five events " men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles, women's doubles and men's doubles. For many, this was normal as the Asian powerhouse has been the dominant force in badminton for decades. At the end of the night in London, Chinese shuttlers stood on the podium after winning all five events with five gold, two silver, and a bronze medal.

In 2014, the untouchable Li Xuerui held the tag of world's best female badminton player and followed closely by compatriot Wang Yihan. Lin Dan was the best male player ever to grace the sport, while the explosive Chen Long was the second-ranked male player in the world.

The habit of winning and obsession of being immortal in a sport was admirable. China's enviable domination had set the benchmark in world badminton, however, the 2016 Rio Olympics proved far less productive for the mighty as slowly other countries moved up the ladder. They managed to take home two gold medals " one in men's singles and the other in men's doubles " but their strongest weapon, the women's singles, failed to deliver.

The London feat wasn't surprising but this was. It was no more China vs China in the women's singles final. The houseful arena in Rio witnessed badminton's first non-Chinese winner in the women's singles since the Atlanta Games 20 years ago after Li Xuerui failed to defend her title won in London, losing in the semi-final. Yihan and Shixian retired from the national team after the Rio Olympics and since then China have barely done something worth applauding the women's singles.

Li Xuerui, Wang Yihan and Wang Shixian not only dominated the headlines but also the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. However, following the massive slump at the 2016 Games, the likes of Spain's Carolina Marin, Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon have managed to break their stranglehold. But what's interesting is that a new breed of shuttlers like Sun Yu and He Bingjiao have taken the initiative to bring back the Chinese domination in the women's singles.

"I would say players like Li Xuerui, Wang Yihan, Wang Shixian, Wang Lin and Wang Zing were better players (than the new breed). They were faster and more technically gifted. The new ones are good, they might win some tournaments but they are not as consistent as the older generation. So that is the only difference, I think. He Bingjiao is 20, so they are still young," Saina Nehwal told Firstpost in May.

"India is, of course, doing very well. At the same time, all other countries " if you see Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei and also Carolina Marin from Spain " are playing extremely well. They want to win, they want to beat the Chinese players. It is not that the level has come down in any way but the others have got their standard (level) up to where they can also be equal to the Chinese players or beat them," the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist added.

Though the once-dominating trio is out of the picture, the new breed of women's singles shuttlers have shown glimpses of their potential to fill the void in the top 10 of the BWF rankings. Bingjiao has shown her class at the international stage, winning silver in the 2017 Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year. She is currently ranked 7th in the BWF rankings.

At number six, it's Sun Yu, who has been performing consistently well at the Grand Prix Gold and Superseries events in the last two years. And finally, the 10th-ranked Sun Yu is touted to become the next big thing is Chinese badminton following a splendid 2016, winning the World Junior Championships and also three medals at the GPG events.

"Badminton has become very open now and the most improved nations I can see is the Chinese Taipei. They are coming out with a lot of young players in the junior level as well as the men's and women's singles. There are quite a few other nations who are doing well. China, of course, will and always be there," said former India national coach Vimal Kumar.

Meanwhile, countries like India " who have won eight more titles than China (4) in 2017 and Japan (6) " have taken the advantage of the sudden downfall. In fact, European countries too have started to churn out some good players.

Read More