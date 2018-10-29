World is appreciating India's efforts towards services towards humanity: PM Modi in Tokyo
Prime Minister addressed Indian community in Tokyo. "India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today", said PM Modi while addressing the gathering. PM Modi is on his 3rd Japan visit to attend 13th India-Japan annual summit, which will be held later today.