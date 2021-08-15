World acknowledging India's progress under PM Modi: Khattar

Faridabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the entire world is acknowledging India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and changes brought by him are now visible on the ground.

The CM said this after hoisting the national flag on the 75th Independence Day celebrations here.

He also paid floral tributes to martyrs at a war memorial site.

The chief minister said in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir got 'complete independence' as Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took the courageous decision of abolishing its special status under Article 370 after 70 years.

Last year on August 5, by laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the decades-old dispute was resolved, he said.

'Many such bold decisions of the Union government have given impetus to the creation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' to 'Navbharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat' India,' he said.

Referring to the development policies, he said the present state government has given special emphasis to inclusive development of people of the country and the state.

Many unprecedented schemes have been started, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, soil health card, skill development, Mudra loans and Digital India, as per an official statement.

He said Modi has strengthened the internal and external security of the country, increasing its honour in the world.

'For this, the Army has been equipped with the world's best fighter aircraft Rafale, boosting the morale of the sea, land and air force. Due to these works, India has been recognised as a powerful nation at the international level,' he said.

He said India has moved towards becoming self-reliant by manufacturing masks, sanitisers, oxygen and medical equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to efficient management of the prime minister, not only the COVID-19 vaccine is being given free to all people above the age of 18 in the country but many countries have also been helped, he said.

The chief minister said the state government has a target to completely implement the new National Education Policy in the state by 2025.

Under this, quality education will be provided to students from Class 1 to 12, he said, adding that smart classrooms and solar panels will be provided to government schools besides other modern facilities.