Workshop for start-ups, entrepreneurship organised in Srinagar

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) organised a workshop for start-ups and entrepreneurship at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. The seminar was inaugurated by the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra in the presence of AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe along with other experts from the council. The main objective of this seminar was to simulate life in a start-up by challenging participants to learn new modes of team-based problem solving, ideation, and business model development to create a working foundation for a viable company.