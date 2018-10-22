Workshop on prevention of trafficking of girls held in Manipur

In the wake of rising human trafficking, especially girls from the remote hill villages of Manipur, The Good Samaritan Initiative, Manipur with sponsorship of Ministry of Women and Child Development, organised a two-day state level workshop on prevention of trafficking of girls for commercial sexual exploitation in hill districts of Manipur at the Manipur Press Club. Human trafficking, particularly child trafficking, has been on the rise in Manipur though it largely remained elusive from the public domain. The alarming rate is evident as more than 500 reported cases of young boys and girls trafficking have been recorded from 2008 to 2018, child trafficking were recorded. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry after drug peddling. Around 2.70 Crore people are victims of human trafficking world wide of which 95 percent are subjected to physical or sexual violence. There are about 40 lakh prostitutes in India and 40 percent of which are minors and that 80 percent of victims of human trafficking are women and girls. In Manipur too, most of the victims are minors, women and girls although there are no accurate figure. According to Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), there are above 500 reported cases of rescued children in Manipur. The Christian community tops the chart of victims of human trafficking followed by the Muslim community in the state. Project Officer of the workshop cited failure of government schools as one of the main factors for mass unsafe migration of children from Manipur to other states. In all 70 percent of the total children are dependent on government schools in the states due to the poor economic condition of their families. Eventually, this provides great opportunity for the trafficker to lure the parents of children who are of poor economic background, he added.