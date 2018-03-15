Workshop on 'GAGAN' navigation system is underway in New Delhi

Delegates from SAARC and Southeast Asian Countries including Bhutan, Nepal, and India conglomerated in the GAGAN workshop conducted by Airports Authority of India is underway at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. GAGAN (GPS- Aided Geo Augmented Navigation) is a satellite based navigation system, which uses a system of ground stations to provide necessary augmentations to the GPS standard positioning service (SPS) navigation signal.The workshop is conducted with an aim to popularize the navigation system and to apprise the delegates about the various applications of GAGAN.