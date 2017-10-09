Workshop on energising women in sports conducted

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) To provide adequate support and sensitise stakeholders for inspiring participation of women in sports, Australia's Deakin University organised a day workshop on 'The Women in Sport Movement: Challenges and Solutions in India at the Australian High Commission here on Monday.

The workshop was organised in association with the Australian Government and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Encouraging participation of women in various sporting activities from an early age to ensure adequate representation of women across leadership, governance, coaching and development aspects, the workshop discussed crucial aspects concerning involvement and participation of women in sports in the country.

Speaking at the opening session, Chris Elstoft, Acting Australian High Commissioner to India said: "On one hand, Australia has varied experience and knowledge of organising sporting events and ensuring world class sports infrastructure, while India, on the other, has capabilities and avenues of enhancing the sports sector.

"Together both countries are determined to work together in four broad areas of -- athlete/coach training and development, sport science, sport governance and grassroots participation in sports."

