Working vigorously for Jadhav's early release and return to India: MEA

After the verdict of International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Ministry of External Affairs said they will continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release and return to India. Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said, "We appreciate direction by International Court of Justice that Pakistan should review and reconsider conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court." "We expect Pakistan to implement directive immediately. This judgment validates India's position on the case. We will continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release and return to India," he added.