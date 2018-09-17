Working towards releasing 'Manto' in Pakistan: Nandita Das

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Nandita Das says she is working towards releasing "Manto" in Pakistan soon.

Das on Sunday shared the coverage of "Manto" and tweeted: "'Manto' coverage from across the border, we are working towards releasing the film in Pakistan soon!"

"Manto", co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen bringing the character to life.

The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled.

It stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

