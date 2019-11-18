Working towards achieving US$ 26 billion Defence Industry by 2025: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that government of India is committed to work towards achieving a US$ 26 billion Defence Industry by 2025."The draft Defence Production Policy 2018 had set a target of US$ 5 billion in defence exports by 2025. While the target is ambitious, it's encouraging to know that India's defence exports grew nearly 6 times in over the past 2 years," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a gathering in Bangkok.