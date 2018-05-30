Working Indian population at growing risk of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common chronic (long-lasting) joint condition is the second most common rheumatologic problem and the most frequent joint disease with a prevalence of 22% to 39% in India. Clinical data indicates that more than 20% of osteoarthritis patients are in the age group of 45-50 years. It is important to note that patients below 50 years of age belong to the working population. Therefore, the condition has severe socio-economic implications. The World Health Organisation states that 80% of osteoarthritis patients have limitations in movement, and 25% are unable to perform routine activities. Dr. J Maheshwari, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital said, "Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage-the cushioning surface in the joint, wears away. This leads to the bones rubbing against each other, causing pain, swelling and stiffness. A significant drop in physical activity and rise in obesity, the disease is catching up speedily with the working population."Preliminary treatment options for knee arthritis include medication, dietary changes, maintaining a healthy body weight. Secondary treatment option is, patients should discuss Total Knee Replacement surgery.