Working hard to find my way in international cricket: Windies spinner

West Indies beat India in the second T20I in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 08 by 8 wickets. The series is all level by 1-1 each heading into the decider game. The third T20I will be played in Mumbai on December 11. While addressing the post match press conference, the leg-spinner of West Indies Cricket Team, Hayden Walsh said, "Its been like a roller-coaster for me as you can see I have been working hard trying to find my way to the top of international cricket and to perform in a game is just a move towards the moon." "The main thing is to win this series and the whole goal for me right now is to win this T20I series," he added.