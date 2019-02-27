Working closely with UNSC to de-escalate tensions between India-Pakistan: Theresa May

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May addressed parliament over the rising tension between India and Pakistan. She said, "UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation. We're in regular contact with both the countries, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability." Indicating towards international mediation between the two countries, she added, "We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals."