Working on 'Better Call Saul' has been rewarding: Rhea Seehorn

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Rhea Seehorn says working on TV series "Better Call Saul" has been a rewarding experience and made her better artiste.

"It's as rich and rewarding as you might think. Every writer, every cast member, make-up, hair, costumes, props, the camera, electric, sound, production design, stunt people, post, producers, everyone on this show has made me a better actor," Seehorn told IANS over an email.

"And everyone on this show has one unified goal -- tell the very best story we can," she added.

Seehorn plays role of Kim Wexler in "Better Call Saul", which is aired in India on Colors Infinity. It is a spin-off prequel of "Breaking Bad".

The show follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer James "Jimmy" Morgan McGill, six years before the events of "Breaking Bad". It shows his transformation into criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

Talking about the show, she said: "I think with show runners like Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, as well as the incredible roster of writers they assembled, we knew we'd be starting with a pretty incredible architecture, in the script, to begin with.

"Building on a foundation like that is a gift, for every artiste that works on the show. That being said, I do think the show had to use the first season to find out exactly what it was, in tone, in comparison and in contrast to 'Breaking Bad', as well as fine tuning the types of stories they would be telling, and characters they'd be building.

"It feels like every season, the show can take even more risks with where it can go, and how much it can play with complexity and subtlety, because we know our audience is with us. Our fans are so very smart."

--IANS

sug/sim