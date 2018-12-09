Workers gather outside Sonia Gandhi's residence to celebrate her 72nd birthday

Congress workers gathered outside the residence of former party president Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of her 72nd birthday. Workers held posters for her birthday showing Rahul and Sonia together. They even chanted Rahul Gandhi's name. Born in Lusiana, Vicenza in Italy on December 9, 1946, Sonia married into the family of India's political supremes, The Gandhi's. She birthed two children with Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. After the unfortunate deaths of her husband and mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, Sonai took charge of the party. Sonia Gandhi has now taken a back seat after handing over the mantle to her son Rahul Gandhi.