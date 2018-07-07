Words like democracy, patriotism have lost their meaning: Saeed Mirza

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Words like democracy and patriotism have lost their significance in today's age, and there's a need to "retrieve" them, says National Award winning filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

Known for pushing the bar for parallel cinema with movies like "Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!", "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai", "Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro" and "Naseem", discussed democracy with academic and activist Ritu Dewan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at the launch of his new book "Memory In the Age Of Amnesia" at the Crossword Book Store here on Friday.

Mirza said: "Words like democracy, patriotism, national interest have lost their meaning today. We need to retrieve those words again. This book is to remind people of the past and give them hope. I don't write a book they are installations of my experiences and memories in my mind."

"Memory In The Age of Amnesia" seeks to establish multiple realities through a series of tales and stories that are rooted in one's understanding of dreams, nightmares, violence and repentance.

This book is a collection of excerpts from Mirza's personal life that showcase the past and links it to the present. It portrays a vision of building up of a nation from the colloquial tales and experiences of common people.

Mirza also discussed his childhood and the conflict-driven situations he had faced while growing up, with the panelists, who also spoke about the nostalgic past of India while sharing insights on their hope of what the future should be.

Bhatt said: "What is unique about the book is that if you have teared the enemy to shreds, you still have the ability to reflect. Our nation's soul is much bigger than the government; the nation is not the government. And this book looks unflinchingly at that reality. This book has the audacity of hope."

Also gracing the event were Ashutosh Gowariker, Sudhir Mishra, Aziz Mirza and Makarand Deshpande.

