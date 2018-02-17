Woodley, Dern on board for 'Big Little Lies' season 2

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Actors Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz are on board for "Big Little Lies" season 2.

HBO made the announcement on Friday, reports variety.com.

Woodley returns as Jane Chapman, with Dern coming back as Renata Klein, and Kravitz reprising the role of Bonnie Carlson. They will join previously announced returning cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Meryl Streep too is joining the second season, and she will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry Wright in the show.

In the second season, while processing Wright's sudden death, Chapman is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy. Klein is now faced with new challenges in her marriage, while Carlson struggles with Wright's death and is forced to face demons in her past.

Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The second season is based on a new story by the author. The show is aired in India on Star World.

--IANS

