Won't talk to terrorists, will shred them into pieces if they attack again: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that his government will not talk to terrorists and if they would try to do another attack in India, then his government will again enter their houses and shred them to pieces. 'We will not talk to any terrorist groups, that is for sure. Narendra Modi is going to be the PM once again, if terrorists dare to do something, we will enter their house again and shred them," Shah said at a public rally in UP's Kasganj.