Won't release the film with cuts: Pahlaj Nihalani on his film 'Rangeela Raja'

After former Central Board of Films Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani's film 'Rangeela Raja' has not got any interim relief, he firmly said that the film will not be released with cuts. He said, "The chairman of the board (Prasoon Joshi) was not present in India on the night of November 1. But his lawyer is saying that he was in India. We will not release the film with cuts. We have option of going to the court and then we will decide anything." The CBFC had earlier ordered cuts in the film. A vacation bench of Bombay High Court has ordered the petitioner to go back to the regular bench. Nihalani had approached the court against Censor Board's cuts in his film.