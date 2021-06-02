'Won't Happen': UP Minister After Meeting BJP Gen Secy Amid Rumours of Leadership Change

Discussion on possible third wave, election of district panchayat presidents in the panchayat elections and solving problems of the party workers were the key matters that dominated the meeting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ministers of UP government with Bharatiya Janata Party’s national organization general secretary BL Santosh on Wednesday.

Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet ministers. who came out of the meeting, informed that BL Santosh reviewed the service work done during the coronavirus period. Meanwhile, UP Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Whatever media is thinking, is not going to happen.” At the same time, Minister of State Mohsin Raza said, “The work done during the Covid-19 was discussed.” Apart from this, minister Swati Singh said that it was an organizational meeting with BL Santosh.

Those who attended the key meeting at BJP’s state headquarters included MP Kaushal Kisher, Minister Swati Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Mohsin Raza, Ashutosh Tandon, MLA Neeraj Bora and MLC Bukkal Nawab. Apart from these, Organization General Secretary Sunil Bansal and State President Swatantra Dev Singh were also present in the meeting. UP government spokesperson and cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh also reached the meeting, besides BJP spokesperson Sameer Singh also reached the BJP office.

After MLAs and ministers, there is also a meeting of BL Santosh with BJP spokespersons, for this Manish Dixit, Harish Srivastava, Hero Bajpai and Manish Shukla have reached BJP office.

Earlier on Tuesday night, BL Santosh had tweeted after reviewing UP, in which he praised CM Yogi Adityanath. In his tweet, BL Santosh wrote, “In 5 weeks, UP has reduced the number of new cases by 93%. Remember this is a state with 20+ crore population. When the CM of the municipality could not handle the city with a population of 1.5 crores, Yogiji managed very effectively.”

