We won't be getting too comfortable: Sri Lanka coach Pothas

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka are happy to be in the driver's seat after the second day of the first cricket Test against India here, but coach Nic Pothas said they won't be getting too carried away with three days of play still to go and India being a top side.

After only 165 minutes were played in the first two days of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka and only 32.5 overs were bowled out of a possible 180, India found themselves on the mat at 74/5, with Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara the only ray of hope.

Pujara was batting on 47 with wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha for company on 6 when showers extended the early lunch session and play had to be called off at 2:30 p.m., just after tea.

"We are making a lot of speculation on day two. There is still fair bit of cricket to be played," Pothas told reporters.

"Where we stand at the moment, we are happy where we are but we won't be getting too comfortable. It's a high quality Indian team," the visiting coach said.

Asked if the tourists felt aggrieved at India probably playing on a green top with an eye to the South Africa tour in January next year, Pothas said being hosts they can do whatever they want.

"I think once again that's speculation and India have the right to do whatever they want to. To be fair, it's pretty good planning from their point of view and they have the right to do that," the 43-year-old South African said.

"The conditions, when you go abroad you can't control. You have to play your best cricket and play and strategise as per the conditions you are provided. We are making a lot of speculation on day two," he added.

Pothas said the team is not disappointed that play was not possible for most of the two days due to inclement weather as Sri Lanka were in a good position having sent half of the Indian batsmen back to the pavilion.

"It's one of those things that playing cricket you have to accomodate. It's nice that you have given us April in England conditions," he said.

Pothas said the tourists have done their research on how to play on green wickets.

"We have done our research. The research has shown that on these relaid wickets, seamers have taken a lot more wickets in the near past. I don't know what this wicket looked like before, all we know is that it has favoured seam bowlers," he assessed.

On pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned best figures of 3/5, Pothas said: "He is very intelligent. He does a lot of research and knows how to control his workload. He is very astute at knowing when he is prepared. That's the mark of any international bowler I think.

"He has improved immeasurably. But you have to continue improving in international cricket as others are improving as well."

