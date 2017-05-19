Won't allow `special` Kane to leave, says Tottenham manager

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 19 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that there is no chance Harry Kane would be allowed to leave the club after the "special" striker displayed a fantastic performance during their Premier League clash against Leicester city.

Earlier today, Kane smashed four times as Tottenham once again produced a spectacular performance to sweep aside title holder Leicester City 6-1 in their penultimate League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Kane's haul moved him two ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League's golden boot award with 26 goals ahead of Sunday's season-finale against Hull City.

Describing Kane as `one of the best strikers in the world`, Pochettino said the former means a lot to the team and that they would not allow him to leave.

"It is very clear we will keep the players we want to keep. We are so calm about our key players. They are happy here, we have an exciting project. We feel so proud of Harry, to score four goals was fantastic," Sport24 quoted Pochettino as saying.

"Harry's a special player, he loves Tottenham. He means a lot for the team. I tell you always that he's one of the best strikers in the world. His performances show that we are right," he added.

The 23-year-old striker, however, would have reached more than 40 goals had he not missed out two chunks of this season due to ankle injuries.

"He was injured twice this season but he is so fresh now and he is trying to score a lot of goals to finish at the top," Pochettino said.(ANI)