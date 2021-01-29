‘Won’t Vacate’ Says Tikait; Situation Tense at Protest Sites

Two day after violent clashes between the protesting farmers and the police on 26 January shook the national capital, the situation at protest sites around Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders remained tense on Friday, 29 January after presence of police and paramilitary forces was drastically beefed up at all protest sites.

The situation remains highly tense at the Ghazipur border, one of the main sites of protests against the three contentious farm laws, as the UP Police gave an ultimatum to the farmers to end the protest and vacate the site.

The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border continued their sit-in overnight, with Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait saying they will not vacate the site.

According to reports, more farmers started reaching Ghazipur in the wee hours of Thursday.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional outburst on the evening of 28 January proved to be a major turning point in the farmers’ protests.

Twitter has so far suspended over 500 accounts promoting hate and violence, in the backdrop of the 26 January violence.

Several farmers, specifically women and children, started vacating the protest site on Thursday. However, Tikait asserted on Thursday that the protest would continue. The police said they will observe the situation and decide on a course of action.

'Won't Vacate Protest Site,' Says Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson said that the protesters will not vacate the protest site.

“We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful,” he told ANI.

Delhi Police Arrests Accused Who Snatched Wireless From Cop at Nangloi

Delhi Police arrested an accused who snatched a wireless set from a Constable called Sonu on 26 January during the farmers' protest in Nangloi. The set has been recovered from accused. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi.

Story continues

RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary Arrives at Ghazipur Border

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary arrives at Ghazipur border where farmers' agitation is underway.

Police Presence Increased at Singhu Border

Police presence continues at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws continues.

Heavy Security Deployment at Tikri Border

Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border.

Ghazipur Border Closed for Traffic

The Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic. The traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta, according to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Several Delhi Borders Closed

Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Sabol and Piau Maniyari borders have been closed.

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Won’t Vacate’ Says Tikait; Situation Tense at Protest Sites100 Days of Beach Cleaning: Karnataka’s Volunteer Groups Step Up . Read more on India by The Quint.