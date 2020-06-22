What You Won’t See on TV News: Mizoram Has Suffered 3 Devastating Earthquakes in the Last Week

Alang="en" dir="ltr">An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm today: National Center for Seismology

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020





No casualties were reported, but a few images of the destruction caused by the successive earthquakes were shared online — including by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Two earthquakes rocked #Mizoram within a span of 12 hours.

Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration.

Fortunately, no casualties reported so far.

Thanking the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for their assurance of support. pic.twitter.com/eSc09UvIqJ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 22, 2020





My thoughts & prayers with the People of Mizoram. I’m sure big one is coming to shake India soon. Scientists says the vast majority of big earthquakes come soon after smaller ones. Series of frequent light earthquakes is sending a strong signal to humanity. Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/UTBl0l2Blw — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 22, 2020





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to the state, and promised to provide all assistance from the Centre.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, took to Twitter to say that he had spoken to the chief minister of Mizoram on the phone to extend a hand of support.

I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020





Still it wasn’t hard to notice that the consecutive calamities in the Northeast weren’t met with the usual outpouring of support that’s expected from social media.

Earlier this month cyclones that hit both Bengal and Maharashtra and Gujarat were dissected in detail online. Many social media users and politicians pledged donations to those worst affected by the natural disaster, while tributes poured in from all quarters.

But for Mizoram, it seems even three earthquakes in one week hasn’t been enough to stir the rest of the country into action. As the state prepares to rebuild some of its damaged buildings, it may be time to direct some thoughts and prayers their way.