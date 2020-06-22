What You Won’t See on TV News: Mizoram Has Suffered 3 Devastating Earthquakes in the Last Week

Arré Bench

Alang="en" dir="ltr">An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm today: National Center for Seismology

No casualties were reported, but a few images of the destruction caused by the successive earthquakes were shared online — including by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to the state, and promised to provide all assistance from the Centre.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, took to Twitter to say that he had spoken to the chief minister of Mizoram on the phone to extend a hand of support.


Still it wasn’t hard to notice that the consecutive calamities in the Northeast weren’t met with the usual outpouring of support that’s expected from social media.

Earlier this month cyclones that hit both Bengal and Maharashtra and Gujarat were dissected in detail online. Many social media users and politicians pledged donations to those worst affected by the natural disaster, while tributes poured in from all quarters.

But for Mizoram, it seems even three earthquakes in one week hasn’t been enough to stir the rest of the country into action. As the state prepares to rebuild some of its damaged buildings, it may be time to direct some thoughts and prayers their way.