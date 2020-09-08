‘Won’t Bend Before UP Govt’: Kafeel Khan Alleges Torture in Jail

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

Video Producer: Aliza Noor



“I never told my family about the physical torture in jail in my letters. I always said I am fine because I didn’t want to give them more pain,” said Dr Kafeel Khan, choked with emotion. In a conversation with The Quint, Gorakhpur-based Dr Kafeel Khan opened up on what led to his imprisonment, and the travails of being in jail.

A free man again, Dr Khan said he was thankful for the ‘landmark’ judgment by Allahabad High Court on 1 September, which quashed his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and demanded his immediate release.

He stated that it also sets a precedent for other people who have been stuck in jail under the draconian Act.

View photos Dr Kafeel meets his family after over 200 days in jail. More

‘Nibbled On My Clothes to Quell My Hunger’

“They stripped me, beat me up asked weird questions,” said Dr Kafeel Khan, narrating his ordeal.

"“I dried the roti and ate part of it every day. I couldn’t urinate because there was no water. I used to nibble on my clothes to quell my hunger.”" - Dr Kafeel Khan

On some days, he said he even screamed like a “patient” in his cell because of hunger, when he felt his intestines cramping. Amid all this, as time passed and lockdown was imposed, he could not even meet his family for months.



He also added that the jail, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government needs proper care, as nearly 150 inmates were lodged in one barrack, leaving no room for social distancing.





View photos The night of release on 1 September. More

Dr Khan said, “I won’t bend, and I am not going to leave Uttar Pradesh. Through The Quint I want to tell people that if you are right, if you have not done anything wrong, then look in the eyes of other people and say that ‘yes, I have not done anything wrong.’”

In his case, it is also noteworthy that he gave his speech at an anti-CAA protest in December last year, and two months later in February this year, the NSA charges were slapped against him, days after he got bail.

Moreover, the court noted that the speech was a “call for national unity,” and “did not promote any violence or hatred”. The court had also stated that the District Magistrate did selective reading of the speech while mentioning the entire speech in the order itself.

Dr Kafeel Khan Gives 3 Reasons Behind Arrest

The grounds on which he was arrested were questionable since the beginning. He also thinks there were three reasons behind his arrest and jail.



Ever since the BRD medical tragedy happened, Dr Khan has time and again demanded justice for over 60 children who lost their lives. Back then, the Adityanath-led government in UP had accused him of medical negligence and corruption. He spent nine months in jail. Two years later, in 2019, he was absolved of all the charges.





Story continues