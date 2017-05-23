You won’t believe what is Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas’ most prized possession

Prabhas aka Baahubali is the latest superhero of the country. His recent film, Baahubali: The Conclusion has broken a lot of records at the box office both domestic and international. The film released 25 days ago and still continues its victory run across the globe. Baahubali 2 has raked in more than Rs 1500 crore all over and the numbers are still growing. The Telugu actor has become a heartthrob for millions since the release of his superhit blockbuster.

Prabhas' character has larger than life image in the film but he is a simple person in real life. He has given everything to this SS Rajamouli project and looks like his effort paid off quite well. But do you know what is the actor's most prized possession till date? No, no it's not Baahubali but his Volleyball court. Yes, for the uninitiated, Prabhas is a huge volleyball fan and his love for the sport is beyond everything else.

He is so passionate about this sport that he built a volleyball court just adjacent to his Hyderabad residence. In his free time, Prabhas plays with his friends, who have been his partners since childhood.

His sand Volleyball court is the most expensive thing he possesses. It consists of sand and the actor has made a lot of effort in building and maintaining this court. Strange, isn’t it? Apart from this beach sport, the actor is passionate about rock climbing too.