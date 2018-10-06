Won J&K group health insurance mandate in a competitive tender: Reliance General Insurance

Mumbai/New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Reliance General Insurance Company on Saturday said it won the group health insurance mandate from the Jammu & Kashmir government to cover its employees after a rigorous transparent competitive tender.

The company has come out with the statement after Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring a private insurance company after Jammu and Kashmir government gave it the contract for executing a government employees mediclaim policy.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Reliance General said it has won the employee health insurance policy as part of the "J&K Chief Minister's Group Mediclaim Policy" after a rigorous transparent competitive tender process involving technical and financial evaluation of multiple bidders, carried out strictly in compliance with the laid-down guidelines of the state government.

"Multiple private and public sector insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz, National Insurance and United India, amongst others, had participated in the competitive tender process," Reliance General Insurance said.

"As the proposal of Reliance General Insurance was the most competitive, i.e. almost 35 per cent lower than the other closest proposal, the state government offered the policy to Reliance General Insurance to provide the best commercial terms to its employees," the statement added.

According to the company, the group health insurance policy involves granting significant health claim benefits to over 3.5 lakh employees and their families in thousands of hospitals spread across the country.

Reliance General Insurance has in the past successfully run many government health programs across multiple states like Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Nagaland and Gujarat, to name a few, the company said.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Gandhi said: "When your BFF is the PM, you can get the 1,30,000 Cr. Rafale deal, even without relevant experience. But wait. There's more! Apparently, 400,000 JK Govt staff will also be armtwisted into buying health insurance ONLY from your company!."

Gandhi's attack comes in the wake of the Governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir, through an "order No 406-FD" dated September 20, 2018, choosing Reliance General Insurance as the company for implementing the insurance policy with a coverage of Rs 6 lakh for individual and family members on floater basis.

The scheme has been made mandatory for all state government employees including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies and universities. It will be optional for pensioners and other categories of employees.

