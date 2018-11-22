Women's World T20: India to bat against England in semis

Antigua, Nov 23 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second semi-final match of the ICC Women's World T20 here on Friday.

Both teams have fielded the same playing XI.

Teams:

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon

India Women: Taniya Bhatia(w), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav

--IANS

gau/pgh/