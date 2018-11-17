Women's World T20: India to bat against Australia

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 17 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in a Group B match of the ICC Women's World T20 here on Saturday.

India veteran and in-form batswoman Mithali Raj, who is unwell, has been rested along with Mansi Joshi. Anuja Patil and Arundhati Reddy came in for the duo.

Squads:

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

