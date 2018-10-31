Women's World Boxing C'ships logo launched

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday unveiled the logo and anthem for the 2018 AIBA Womens World Boxing Championships, to be held at the IG Stadium here from November 15-24.

The logo launch function was attended by the Indian squad members led by five-time world champion Mary Kom and veteran boxer Laishram Sarita Devi.

The elite AIBA event will see the highest participation so far as close to 300 pugilists from 70 countries will vie for top honours across 10 weight categories.

Interestingly, Mary Kom, who will be seeking her sixth crown and was named brand ambassador of the 10th edition of the Women's World Championship, will be eyeing her second gold at home since 2006.

"It is a matter of immense pride and prestige for BFI that in a span of two years since its inception, we have been able to bring the World Championship to India; we as a nation are strongly considered as one of the most promising boxing prospects in the world. Our boxers in the last two years have not only won medals at major tournaments but also have shown their prowess on all big stages. I hope we will be able to repeat the feats at home when we start our Worlds' Campaign next month," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement.

Since the inception of the Women's World Championship in 2001, India had hosted the tournament once in 2006 and had registered the best ever haul of 8 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

Mary Kom asserted that she was looking forward to her participation at home.

"This World Championship is special in a lot many ways, I would definitely give my best shot and want to live the feeling of winning gold in front of the home crowd," she said.

The Indian squad:

Mary Kom (48 kg), Pinky Jangra (51 kg), Manisha Maun (54 kg), Sonia (57 kg), L. Sarita Devi (60 kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Saweety Boora (75 kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 kg).

Coaches: Raffaele Bergamasco (foreign coach), Shiv Singh (head coach), Sandhya Gurung, Md. Ali Qamar, Chhote Lal Yadav, Satvir Kaur.

Support staff: Amol Arun Patil (team doctor); Aayush Chittaranjan Yekhande (physiotherapist), Simon Singh (video analyst); Veena Joyel (masseuse)

--IANS

