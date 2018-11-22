Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom ecstatic after semi-finals win

Indian ace boxer Mary Kom knocked down North Korea's Kim Hyang-mi in the semi-finals to storm into final in 48kg category in Women's World Boxing Championships. Kom said that she is excited about her final match and she will give her best to win the championship to make India proud. "I had defeated her in final of the last Asian Championship in Vietnam, so I was a little alert. That time I had beaten her in a one-sided match. Every boxer learns something, whether we win or lose we analyse about our weaknesses and strengths, about defence and attacking", said Mary Kom.