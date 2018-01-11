Women's Power Cup handball tourney from Friday

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Handball Federation of India on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural Women's Power Cup, starting at the Karnail Singh Stadium here from Friday.

A total of six teams, divided into two pools will feature in the tournament comprising nine matches.

The teams taking part in the tourney are Delhi Fighters, Haryana Panthers, Uttar Pradesh Challengers, Himachal Pradesh Snatchers, and Jammu and Kashmir Snow Eagles.

The organisers announced a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each to the members of the winning team.

