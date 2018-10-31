Women's portrayal in cinema hasn't changed: Neena Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta says the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema has not changed and will take time.

"It (portrayal of women in cinema) has not changed at all. It will not change till the time the society changes and it will take time to change the society. The girls are changing quickly but the men are not changing. That is why the girls will go through a very bad time now till the next generation comes," Neena told IANS here.

On the work front, Neena is currently riding high on the success of her latest release "Badhaai Ho". She is now looking forward to the release of "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

She will also be seen in actress Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga",

"It's a small role but a nice one," she said.

-*-

Shashank Khaitan's restless energy matches mine: Varun

Actor Varun Dhawan says filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has restless energy, which matches his own.

Varun on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself with Khaitan, and wrote: "The calm before the rain. Shashank Khaitan has a restless energy which matches me. Something or the other keeps cooking in his head. Here's to changing the game once again."

They have worked together in films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", and hope to collaborate again.

-*-

Malaika has no time for haters

Actress and TV personality Malaika Arora says she has no time for haters and the opinionated on social media platforms.

Malaika on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote: "No time for bulls****ers, drainers and the opinionated."

The actress, who was once married to actor Arbaaz Khan, has often been trolled on her dressing style.

On the professional front, she is currently seen as a judge on "India's Got Talent".

--IANS

dc/rb/bg