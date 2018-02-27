Women's ODI squad named for Australia series

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the One-Day International series against Australia next month.

The three-match series, starting on March 12 in Vadodara, is part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020).

The ODI series will be followed by the Paytm T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later.

The squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma.

