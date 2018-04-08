Women's League: Rising Student Club defeat India Rush SC

Shillong, April 8 (IANS) Rising Student Club defeated India Rush SC 2-0 in a group stage match of the second edition of the Hero Indian Womens League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

A Pyari Xaxa strike in the 37th minute and Jabamani Tudu's 42nd minute header helped Rising Student Club register an easy win over their opponents and grab three points from the fixture.

Although the match was slow to get off, Rising Student Club, the more dominant team in the early minutes, pressed and squeezed India Rush SC's defence line. In the 26th minute, Sanju's tap-in from a Pyari Xaxa cross ran into opposition defence as Rising Student upped the ante.

In the 37th minute, Pyari Xaxa's rasping shot found the back of the net to give Rising Student Club a solitary goal lead.

That lead was doubled five minutes after when Jabamani Tudu leaped higher than her defending marker and headed home from a corner kick to give Rising Student Club a comfortable position. The half-time scoreline read 2-0.

Changing over, Rising Student Club continued their attacking momentum and kept badgering at the India Rush SC goal.

In the 61st minute, Pyari Xaxa almost extended Rising Student Club's lead but the opposing custodian saved her shot from inside the box after a cross from the left flank.

India Rush SC tried to minimize the deficit but chances came few and seldom. In the 74th minute, Smriti Girish's shot from inside the box was deflected off Rising Student Club bodies and cleared away.

Rising Student Club tried to extend their lead via Sanju in the 80th minute but her shot from a tight angle was easily saved by the opposing custodian. The full-time scoreline read 2-0 in Rising Student Club's favour.

In other match, KRYHPSA decimated Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education 10-1.

Four goals each by Ratanbala Devi and Bala Devi accompanied by a Dangmei Grace brace led KRYHPSA to an easy win in a one-sided match.

