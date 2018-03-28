Women's League: Prameshwori strike helps ESU beat Rising Student's Club

Shillong, March 28 (IANS) Defending champions Eastern Sporting Union clinched their second consecutive win in the Indian Womens League when they edged out last years finalists Rising Students Club 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Captain Irom Prameshwori scored the solitary goal of the match after lobbing it over the keeper's head in the third minute.

With this win, Eastern sit pretty on top with 6 points from their 2 matches.

Eastern attacked from the word go as the Prameshwori and Kamala Devi combined well in the opening couple of minutes.

This yielded a goal straightaway when Prameshwori lobbed it over keeper Tikina's head who was left stranded.

Then in the 28th minute, Anju Tamang squandered a sitter.

She found herself in the clear with only Panthoi to beat but a rush of blood saw her making a hash of it as she bundled her shot over the bar.

Prameshwori and Kamala both came close to doubling the lead but they were unable to put it on target.

The final chance of the half went to Lochana who just needed to place it but her shot went way over the bar as the teams headed into the break.

Rising came out strongly in the second half as Sanju was a livewire down the right hand side of the park.

Many chances game towards the end but Eastern Sporting Union failed to convert them.

Eastern Sporting Union will face India Rush SC in their next encounter on March 31 while Rising Student's Club will take on KRYHPSA on the same day.

--IANS

dm/gau/vd