Women's League: Gokulam Kerala held to draw by India Rush

Shillong, April 6 (IANS) India Rush SC played out a goalless draw with Gokulam Kerala FC in a group stage match of the second edition of the Indian Womens League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Both teams shared the spoils of battle as neither team emerged victor, despite Gokulam Kerala FC dominating the majority of the match.

It was all a one-woman show for Gokulam Kerala FC in the first half as Ugandan forward Ikwaput Fazila captivated the India Rush SC defence with ease.

In the 6th minute itself, Fazila showed signs of danger when she burst from the India Rush SC defence line but only for her shot to be saved.

In the 20th minute, India Rush SC survived a howler when goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan came way off her lines to clear a dangerous long ball, but failed to make contact, enabling Fazila to steal possession. However, on a clear goal without the goalkeepers, Fazila failed to strike the ball home from 30 yards out.

That wasn't all. In the 34th minute, the Ugandan forward literally ran havoc as she danced past the India Rush defence line with ease and finished her chance from a tight angle, only for the referee to call the play foul and cut short the celebrations.

India Rush SC, although pressed adopting a more attacking stance failed to test the tenacity of the Gokulam Kerala FC custodian as she came under minimal fire. The half-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

Changing over, the script of the match completely changed as both teams played cautiously and gauged each other out. Chances came few for both the contingents and the match evolved into a battle for possession in the midfield.

In the 71st minute, Gokulam Kerala FC had a freekick for the edge of the penalty area, but the team failed to make most out of it.

Both teams failed to capitalise on clear goal scoring chances and the end of time the full-time scoreline remained 0-0.

