Women's League: Bala strike sinks India Rush as KRYHPSA win 2-0

Shillong, April 2 (IANS) KRYHPSA continued their unbeaten run in the Indian Womens League with a 2-0 victory over India Rush SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Captain Bala Devi struck first blood in the 21st minute with a header before she doubled the lead in the minute. The win takes KRYHPSA to seven points from their three matches while India Rush SC are yet to register a single point.

KRYHPSA dominated from the word go in what was totally a one-sided affair. The early minutes saw the trio of Dangmei Grace, Bala Devi and Bindyarani split open the India Rush defensive line. But their below par finishing prevented them from taking the lead.

The breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute when Ranjana delivered an inch perfect cross to Bala Devi who headed home from a close range to give KRYHPSA the lead. Bindya came close the minute after before Bala Devi's shot came off the post in the 30th.

A hapless India Rush SC looked on as the Manipuri side mounted wave after wave of attacks. Bindyarani saw her shot brush the post as KRYHPSA could have easily scored three before the break. Dangmei Grace saw her attempt come off the post in the 44th as the teams went into half-time.

The game continued in a similar fashion to that of the first half as Grace tormented the Rush defence from the right. Her runs along with Bala in the middle provided some nervous moments at the back.

India Rush finally had their first shot on goal when Grace Lalrampari struck the bar post with her attempt from a distance in the 58th minute. But that was just a flash in the pan as KRYHPSA continued their dominant ways with Bala Devi scoring her second in the 61st minute.

Bala Devi almost got her hattrick in the 64th but Michel was on hand to clear the ball off the line. Bindyarani too was denied a goal when Aditi Chauhan's outstretched hands prevented the ball from going in at the 80th minute mark.

KRYHPSA are now slated to face Eastern Sporting Union on April 4 while India Rush SC will face Sethu FC on the same day.

