Women's hockey: India A beat France A in 3rd match

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) India A women's hockey team defeated France A 2-0 in the third match at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The hosts were helped by goals from local girl Mumtaz Khan (42nd minute) and Sharmila Devi (60th), with both scoring two well-crafted field goals to give their team another victory in the four-match series.

The match saw the visitors dominate in the opening minutes, but the Indian defence made sure that they did not score the first goal.

With two goal-less quarters having passed, it was the Indian women who broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Lucknow's very own young striker Mumtaz Khan registered her name on the score-sheet as she produced a very calm finish under pressure to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The French had several chances, but could not get past India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Some reflex saves from the Indian shot-stopper meant that India took their lead into the last quarter.

The eventful last quarter saw both teams vie for the next goal, but eventually it was the hosts who were successful, scoring another field goal in the last minute of the match to extend their lead to 2-0, and take the third Match.

